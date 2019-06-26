Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Honolulu mayor signs new law to regulate vacation rentals
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 12:29 am EDT
Honolulu’s mayor has signed a bill giving the city stronger tools to regulate vacation rentals and their operators.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Tuesday that Democrat Kirk Caldwell signed the bill Tuesday to allow permits for about 1,700 hosted bed-and-breakfast establishments beginning in October 2020.
The Honolulu City Council voted 9-0 to pass the bill June 17.
The city’s planning and permitting department estimates there are 6,000 to 8,000 illegal vacation rentals on Oahu.
The law requires operators to include a permit number or address in advertisements, including those on Airbnb, Expedia and other vacation rental hosting platforms.
Officials say the rule will make it easier to target illegal rentals.
The law is expected to be challenged by the hosting platforms and some Oahu rental operators.
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com
