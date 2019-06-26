Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The fight for compassion in an era of cruelty
by Claire Brassard
Posted Jun 26, 2019 5:08 am EDT
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hugs a mosque-goer at the Kilbirnie Mosque on March 17, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. 50 people are confirmed dead and 36 are injured still in hospital following shooting attacks on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, 15 March. The attack is the worst mass shooting in New Zealand's history. GETTY IMAGES/Hagen Hopkins
In today’s Big Story podcast, if you watch, or read, or listen to the news…you’re probably afraid at least some of the time. And angry the rest of it. So how do we react to that? A lot of us shut down. But that won’t fix anything.
What might fix things though, is all of us caring more, and letting that empathy lead us towards action. And that is not a naive optimist’s dream of a better world—it’s a fact backed by both reams of research and a growing political movement that spans the globe. There’s a bottom-line case for choosing compassion over cruelty, and the challenge of our time is convincing the people in power that empathy is in their best interests.
GUEST: Anne Kingston, Maclean’s
https://media.blubrry.com/thebigstory/s/rogers-aod.leanstream.co/rogers/thebigstory_dai/tbs_06262019_dai.mp3
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
