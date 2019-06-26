Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian trash from Philippines set to arrive in Vancouver Saturday morning
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 11:26 am EDT
OTTAWA — Containers of Canadian trash that festered in the Philippines for years are set to arrive home just in time to celebrate the country’s 152nd birthday.
The Anna Maersk is scheduled to dock at the Port of Vancouver, with the containers aboard, on Saturday, June 29 at 10 a.m.
The arrival will bring nearly to a close the garbage saga that led to a diplomatic dispute with the Philippines and drew attention to the growing global problem of plastic waste.
One hundred and three containers of garbage from Canada arrived in the Philippines falsely labelled as plastics for recycling in 2013 and 2014.
President Rodrigo Duterte recalled the Philippine ambassador and consuls general last month after Canada missed his deadline to take back the garbage by May 15.
The 69 containers that are left of the original shipment eventually left the Philippines on June 1.
The Canadian Press
