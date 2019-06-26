Boy riding bike in East York attacked by ‘salivating’ animal believed to be coyote

An eight-year-old boy is recovering after he was attacked by an animal believed to be a coyote while riding his bike in East York last week.

Toronto police say the boy was riding his bike in the area of Thorncliffe Park Drive on June 19 when he was attacked by the animal, suffering bite wounds to his elbow and leg.

The animal was reportedly salivating and foaming at the mouth during the incident, so the boy was given the rabies vaccination.

He has not shown any signs of rabies and there have been no confirmed cases in Toronto.

Police are reminding residents to contact the Ministry of Natural Resources if they see wildlife acting strangely or showing possible signs of rabies.

Homeowners should also be keeping any food sources on their property or accessible garbage.

You can find more information about what to do to keep coyotes away on the City of Toronto website.