Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
BlackBerry reports Q1 revenue up in first full quarter with Cylance
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 7:58 am EDT
WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. says it had a US$35-million loss with US$247 million of revenue in the first full quarter since it bought Cylance, which represents a new generation of technology for the company.
The Waterloo, Ont.-based company acquired Cylance, a California-based artificial intelligence and cyber security company, in February for US$1.4 billion.
BlackBerry, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its loss for the three months ended May 31 amounted to nine cents per diluted share, compared with a year-earlier loss of US$60 million or 11 cents per diluted share.
Revenue for the former smartphone maker was up 16 per cent from US$213 million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, BlackBerry reported a profit of a penny per diluted share and revenue of US$267 million, up 23 per cent from a year ago.
Analysts had estimated BlackBerry would have one cent per share of adjusted earnings with US$265 million of revenue, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.