Anti-ICE graffiti again painted on Michigan GOP headquarters
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 9:13 am EDT
LANSING, Mich. — Anti-government graffiti has been found painted a second time on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters amid debate over a possible nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living the country illegally.
The state party says the graffiti found Tuesday was apparently painted Monday night. It comes after an expletive and the acronym “ICE” for Immigration and Customs Enforcement was found on the front of the Lansing building Saturday evening.
The state party says the vandalism is an attack on Chairwoman Laura Cox, who served a portion of her career as an ICE agent. The latest graffiti included an expletive and her last name, and a symbol representing anarchy. Cox says “these criminals seek to bully those they disagree with, rather than engage in a civil discussion.”
Lansing police are investigating.
The Associated Press
