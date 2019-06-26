Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alaska city assembly votes to give district new Native name
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 26, 2019 12:31 am EDT
JUNEAU, Alaska — The city assembly in Alaska’s capital has voted to rename a district with a traditional Native name.
The Juneau Empire reported Tuesday that the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly voted Monday to change the Willoughby District to the Aakw Kwaan Village District.
The area was home to a neighbourhood known as the “Indian Village” and became a traditional summer village site for Alaska Native people.
Officials say renaming the district bordering Willoughby Avenue acknowledges the Aakw Kwaan people settling the area.
The new name becomes effective immediately following adoption of the resolution.
An Aakw Kwaan spokesperson says they are happy with the change.
The deputy city manager says it may take time for residents to adapt, but the city will begin using the new name in ongoing projects.
___
Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com
The Associated Press
