Wyoming capitol building renovation reveals hidden paintings
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 10:04 pm EDT
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Workers have discovered oil paintings hidden on six vault doors in the Wyoming Capitol Building.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports the discovery of the art works uncovered during renovations in late May were announced Tuesday.
Officials say EverGreene Architectural Arts workers removed several layers of brown paint over the paintings on the historic vault doors.
The process took between one and two days for each door in the lower level of the building.
A spokeswoman says the discovery was “a very big surprise.”
Officials say the vault doors likely date to building phases in 1888 or 1890.
The renovation oversight chairman believes the art represented Wyoming showing it was ready for the statehood it received in 1890.
“We’re not just rodeo and horses, we have sophistication,” Tony Ross said.
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com
The Associated Press
