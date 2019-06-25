The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible.com bestsellers for week ending June 21:

Fiction:

1. Even Tree Nymphs Get the Blues by Molly Harper, narrated by Amanda Ronconi & Jonathan Davis (Audible Studios)

2. Alien III: An Audible Original Drama by William Gibson, narrated by Tom Alexander, Barbara Barnes, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Lorelei King, Laurel Lefkow & Keith Wickham (Audible Studios)

3. Jukebox Joyride by Jacob Stein, Jason Rabinowitz & The Pop Ups, narrated by Jason Rabinowitz, Jacob Stein, Cara Samantha, Susan Bennett, Noel MacNeal & Carly Ciarrocchi (Audible Studios)

4. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

5. The Deep, Deep Snow by Brian Freeman, narrated by January LaVoy (Audible Studios)

6. Olio Live by Tyehimba Jess, narrated by the author, Piper Goodeve, Kayla White, Jaylene Clark Owens, David Pegram, Yahdon Israel & Esau Pritchett (Audible Studios)

7. Homefront: An Expeditionary Force Audio Drama Special by Craig Alanson, narrated by Zachary Quinto, R.C. Bray, Kate Mulgrew, Robert Picardo, Lisa Renee Pitts, P.J. Ochlan, Peter Berkrot & full cast (Podium Presents)

8. The Golem and the Jinni: A Novel by Helene Wecker, narrated by George Guidall (HarperAudio)

9. City of Girls: A Novel by Elizabeth Gilbert, narrated by Blair Brown (Penguin Audio)

10. Summer of ’69 by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Hachette Audio)

Nonfiction:

1. The Dead Drink First by Dale Maharidge, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. You Do You: Proud to Be Fabulous by Tan France, Nikki Levy, Janine Brito, D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, Emma Willmann, Gigi Gorgeous, Percy Rustomji & Alexandra Billings, narrated by Tan France, Nikki Levy & full cast (Audible Studios)

3. Becoming by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. The Hidden Power of F(asterisk)cking Up by The Try Guys, Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang & Ned Fulmer, narrated by the authors (HarperAudio)

5. Educated: A Memoir by Tara Westover, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

6. Eat the Yolks by Liz Wolfe, narrated by the author (Victory Belt Publishing)

7. Unfu(asterisk)k Yourself: Get Out of Your Head and into Your Life by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. The Mueller Report: The Findings of the Special Counsel Investigation by Robert S. Mueller III, Special Counsel’s Office U.S. Department of Justice, narrated by Marc Vietor, Mark Boyett & Victor Bevine (Audible Studios)

9. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds by David Goggins, narrated by the author & Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

—–

The Associated Press