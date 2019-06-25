Loading articles...

Update expected Tuesday in 2018 brazen playground shooting

Police mark bullet holes in a fence where two young girls were shot at a playground in Scarborough, Ont., on Friday, June 15, 2018. Toronto police say a second arrest has been made in connection with a daylight shooting that wounded two young sisters in a community playground in the city's east end. There was no immediate word on charges or the suspect's identity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

More than a year after two young girls were shot at a Scarborough playground, police are set to update their search for those responsible.

On June 14, 2018, two sisters, aged five and nine, were injured when shots rang out at a playground at Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue.

The incident sparked outrage across the city.

Investigators believe the intended victim was in the park at the time with his child but fled the scene once the shooting began.

Police estimate there were about 11 children playing in the park at the time of the shooting and believe as many as 10 shots were fired.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the incident, but police believe the primary suspect is still on the loose.

T’Quan Robertson, 23, is wanted for attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at police headquarters.

The conference will be streamed live on this website.

