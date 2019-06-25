Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Saudi coalition says head of Yemen's Islamic State captured
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 10:50 am EDT
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Saudi military spokesman says the country’s special forces have captured the leader of the Islamic State group’s branch in Yemen during a raid on a house that was under surveillance.
Spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen, Col. Turki al-Maliki, says the June 3 operation lasted just 10 minutes and resulted in the arrest of Yemen’s IS leader, known by his moniker as Abu Osama Al-Muhajir, along with the group’s chief financial operator in Yemen and other suspects who were not named.
The statement did not say where the men are now being held nor where in Yemen the raid occurred.
Al-Maliki said in Tuesday’s statement the raid, in co-operation with Yemeni forces, also led to the confiscation of weapons, ammunition, laptops, cash and communication equipment.
The Associated Press
