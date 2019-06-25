Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police search for ex-worker who threatened shooting in caves
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 12:00 pm EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for a fired worker who threatened a shooting in Kansas City’s massive subterranean network of business housed in old limestone mines.
Police said in a news release that security spotted the worker entering the Hunt Midwest SubTropolis on Tuesday morning after he said he would “shoot the place up.” Numerous federal, state and local agencies are helping to search the area. Police are urging workers to lock their offices and remain inside while they clear the structure.
Many of the businesses in the cave system specialize in storage or warehousing because they are protected from extreme weather and can boast stable, year-round temperatures and humidity. They are located in an area that was heavily mined for limestone that was used to make cement.
The Associated Press
