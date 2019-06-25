Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Pilot killed in NYC crash saw 'window' to fly in bad weather
by Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 12:14 pm EDT
NEW YORK — Federal investigators say the pilot killed when his helicopter hit the roof of a New York City skyscraper in rain and fog said before takeoff that radar showed a “20-minute window to make it out.”
The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that pilot Tim McCormack flew for several minutes June 10 before radioing that he was lost and trying to get back to the heliport but “did not know where he was.”
Videos on social media showed the helicopter pausing and hovering south of the heliport, and then turning and making an erratic flight back north through rain.
McCormack was not authorized to fly in limited visibility.
The crash shook the 750-foot (229-meter) AXA Equitable building, obliterated the helicopter, sparked a fire and forced office workers to flee.
Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press
