Man suffers broken leg after being hit by Jeep near Spadina and Adelaide

The driver of a Jeep remains on scene after a pedestrian was struck near Adelaide and Spadina, June 25, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

A man in his 50’s has been taken to hospital with a broken leg after being struck by a vehicle in the Adelaide Street West and Spadina Avenue area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Charlotte Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the victim was outside a parking garage entrance when he was struck by a Jeep.

The driver remained on scene. Police said the driver was showing no signs on impairment.

There have been no word on charges.

