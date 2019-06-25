Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,371.28, down 152.19 points).

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 33 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $21.08 on 9.6 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up six cents, or 2.74 per cent, to $2.25 on 7 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down eight cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $5.12 on 6.8 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Down five cents, or 1.24 per cent, to $3.97 on 5.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $45.85 on 4.5 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $6.34 on 4.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. — Bombardier Inc. announced Tuesday a deal to sell its regional jet program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. for US$550 million, cementing the plane-and-train maker’s exit from commercial aviation. The definitive agreement paves the way for Bombardier to focus on its rail and business jet units, which took in a combined US$1.2 billion in earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) last year, compared with US$755 million in EBIT losses from the commercial aircraft segment. The deal includes the related services and support network located in Montreal and Toronto and its service centres in Bridgeport, W.Va., and Tucson, Ariz.

Transat AT. (TSX:TRZ). Up 53 cents, or 3.9 per cent to $14.02. Group Mach Inc. says it has reached a non-binding agreement with the Quebec government in connection with its bid for Transat AT Inc. and dropped a key financing condition. The real estate development firm has proposed to acquire all of Transat’s shares for $14 each or roughly $527.6 million. Transat began exclusive talks with Air Canada, set to end on Wednesday, after the country’s largest airline made a bid of $13 per share or last month. However, Mach stepped in with a rival proposal.

The Canadian Press