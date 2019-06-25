1 man, 1 police officer taken to hospital after East Toronto shooting

A man and a police officer have been taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries after a shooting in East Toronto Tuesday night.

Police said the incident occurred in the Midland Avenue and Midwest Road area at around 8 p.m.

The province’s Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate, Toronto police said.

Police said they will not be providing any more details.

The TTC said they are diverting the 57 Midland bus because of the investigation.

The SIU is an arms-length agency of the province that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.

Shooting:

Midland Ave/ Midwest Rd

– Police investigation

– 1 man and 1 officer both with injuries being taken to hospital

– Due to circumstances, SIU will be invoking their mandate, therefore we can provide no further details

– the intersection is closed@TPS41Div #GO1181919^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 26, 2019