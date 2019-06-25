Loading articles...

1 man, 1 police officer taken to hospital after East Toronto shooting

Last Updated Jun 25, 2019 at 9:35 pm EDT

The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called-in after a shooting incident on Midland Avenue on June 25, 2019. (Google Maps)

A man and a police officer have been taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries after a shooting in East Toronto Tuesday night.

Police said the incident occurred in the Midland Avenue and Midwest Road area at around 8 p.m.

The province’s Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate, Toronto police said.

Police said they will not be providing any more details.

The TTC said they are diverting the 57 Midland bus because of the investigation.

The SIU is an arms-length agency of the province that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.

 

|||||
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.