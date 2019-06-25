Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 man, 1 police officer taken to hospital after East Toronto shooting
by News Staff
Posted Jun 25, 2019 9:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 25, 2019 at 9:35 pm EDT
A man and a police officer have been taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries after a shooting in East Toronto Tuesday night.
Police said the incident occurred in the Midland Avenue and Midwest Road area at around 8 p.m.
The province’s Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has invoked their mandate, Toronto police said.
Police said they will not be providing any more details.
The TTC said they are diverting the 57 Midland bus because of the investigation.
The SIU is an arms-length agency of the province that investigates incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegation of sexual assault.
