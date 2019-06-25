Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Michigan man convicted of murder at 13 locked up for drugs
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 4:55 pm EDT
PONTIAC, Mich. — A Detroit-area man known for being convicted of murder at age 13 has been sentenced to at least six years in prison for a drug conviction.
Nathaniel Abraham apologized Tuesday and said he was taking “full responsibility.” The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in May to delivering heroin and methamphetamine.
Abraham will be eligible for parole after six years. Defence attorney James Galen told Abraham’s mother the sentence could have been worse because of her son’s criminal record.
Abraham was 11 in 1997 when he was accused of fatally shooting a stranger in the Detroit suburb of Pontiac. He was convicted in 1999 at age 13. He was released from state supervision in 2007.
The Detroit News says Abraham will return to court July 17 for sentences in other cases, including obstructing police.
The Associated Press
