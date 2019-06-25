Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged with impersonating federal agent to be released
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 6:12 pm EDT
This undated photo shows James Christopher Benvie. Federal prosecutors say Benvie, who has been spokesman for a group of armed civilians that patrols the U.S.-Mexico border, is a flight risk and should remain jailed on accusations of impersonating a federal agent. (Mark Lambie/The El Paso Times via AP)
OKLAHOMA CITY — A federal judge in Oklahoma City says the spokesman for a group of armed civilians that patrols the U.S.-Mexico border and who has been jailed on charges that he impersonated a federal agent should be released to a halfway house.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Shon Erwin on Tuesday ordered 44-year-old James Christopher Benvie of Albany, Minnesota, to be released to a halfway house in Las Cruces, New Mexico, once authorities find a place for him.
A grand jury in New Mexico indicted Benvie last week on two counts of impersonating a Border Patrol agent in Dona Ana County, New Mexico, on April 15 and 17.
Erwin also ordered Benvie to find a job, wear a GPS monitoring device and stay at least 10 miles (16 kilometres) away from the U.S.-Mexico border once placed at the halfway house.