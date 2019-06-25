Man in life-threatening condition after industrial accident near Fort York

One person has been rushed to hospital after an industrial accident in the Fort York area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Fort York Boulevard and Bathurst Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said it’s believed the man was electrocuted and was without vital signs.

Firefighters performed CPR on the man and he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

No further details have been released about the incident.

The Ministry of Labour will be investigating.