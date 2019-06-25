Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
House Democrats told they're too focused on impeachment
by Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 7:30 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — House Democrats have heard a sobering assessment as they gathered privately to discuss campaign strategy: They’re seen as too focused on impeachment of President Donald Trump and voters are not hearing enough about the work they’re doing on other issues.
That’s according to private polling conducted by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
The findings Tuesday come as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is brushing past mounting calls for impeachment. Instead, she is focusing on investigations of the Trump administration and the party’s own policy agenda.
More than 70 lawmakers now support opening an impeachment inquiry. In many ways, the presentation reinforced Pelosi’s strategy.
The session at House Democrats’ campaign headquarters was the party’s first since taking the House majority.
Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
