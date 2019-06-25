Loading articles...

Police called to High Park after man spotted with a gun

Last Updated Jun 25, 2019 at 4:57 pm EDT

Toronto police investigate a report of a man with a weapon in High Park on June 25, 2019. (Photo credit: Drago Nagoda)

Toronto police are searching for a man with a gun in High Park.

Alyson Douglas-Cook with Toronto police said the call came in at around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man carrying a firearm.

When police arrived they said they saw a man with a black handgun run into a forested area.

Several units are on scene trying to get people out of the park.

Police said the suspect had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area for now.

 

 

 

