Police called to High Park after man spotted with a gun

Toronto police are searching for a man with a gun in High Park.

Alyson Douglas-Cook with Toronto police said the call came in at around 4 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man carrying a firearm.

When police arrived they said they saw a man with a black handgun run into a forested area.

Several units are on scene trying to get people out of the park.

Police said the suspect had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area for now.