Hayley Wickenheiser 1 of 6 going into Hockey Hall of Fame

Longtime Canadian women’s team star Hayley Wickenheiser is one of six new members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Wickenheiser joins fellow Canadian Guy Carbonneau in the player category, along with Czech forward Vaclav Nedomansky and Russian defenceman Sergei Zubov.

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford, a native of Beeton, Ont., and Boston College head coach Jerry York were selected in the builder category.

The selections were announced Tuesday, with the induction ceremony to take place in November.

Wickenheiser retired as the country’s all-time leading scorer after 23 years on the national team. She now works as the assistant director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 40-year-old native of Shaunavon, Sask., was one of the top players on four Olympic champion Canadian women’s teams.

Carbonneau, a native of Sept-Iles, Que., was the last captain of a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, doing so with the Montreal Canadiens in 1993.

“This is an honour you think about, but it’s never a sure thing,” Carbonneau said in a statement. “It is an incredible recognition and I thank the selection committee.”

Rutherford began his management career with the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires in 1984. He went on to be general manager of the Hartford Whalers for 20 years and won a Stanley Cup in Carolina in 2006 after the franchise moved.

Rutherford has won two more Stanley Cups with the Penguins.

“I started my career in Beeton, 50 miles north of the Hall of Fame, never dreaming that I would once be in it,” said Rutherford. “I’ve travelled lots of miles in hockey and met so many great people along the way.”