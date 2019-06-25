Federal inmate wanted for breaching statutory release

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a federal inmate wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.

Police said Samson Arviko, 35, is wanted for breach of his statutory release.

He is serving a five-year and eleven month sentence for trafficking in a narcotic, conspiring to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon for the purpose of trafficking. He is also wanted by the Cambridge OPP for dangerous driving, flight from police and stunt driving-excess speed.

Police say Arviko is known to visit Toronto, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Durham Region.

He is described as five foot eleven, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is also known to be driving a grey, Mercedes with Ontario license plate CEVJ 012.