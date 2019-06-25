Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Federal inmate wanted for breaching statutory release
by News Staff
Posted Jun 25, 2019 5:31 am EDT
Federal inmate wanted, Samson Arviko, 35, for breach of statutory release, June 25, 2019. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a federal inmate wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant.
Police said Samson Arviko, 35, is wanted for breach of his statutory release.
He is serving a five-year and eleven month sentence for trafficking in a narcotic, conspiring to commit an indictable offence and possession of a weapon for the purpose of trafficking. He is also wanted by the Cambridge OPP for dangerous driving, flight from police and stunt driving-excess speed.
Police say Arviko is known to visit Toronto, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo and Durham Region.
He is described as five foot eleven, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is also known to be driving a grey, Mercedes with Ontario license plate CEVJ 012.