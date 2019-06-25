Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
China suspends Canadian meat imports amid Huawei dispute
by Rob Gillies, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 8:22 pm EDT
TORONTO — China is suspending all meat imports from Canada amid their dispute over the Canadian detention of a top executive at the Chinese tech company Huawei.
The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said in a statement on its website Tuesday that the move follows Chinese customs inspectors’ detection of residue from a restricted feed additive, called ractopamine, in a batch of Canadian pork products. It is permitted in Canada but banned in China.
The statement says China is taking “urgent preventive measures” to protect Chinese customers and has asked Canada to suspend all meat-export certificates.
Canada arrested the daughter of Huawei’s founder at the request of the U.S. on Dec. 1. China then detained two Canadians and sentenced another to death in an apparent attempt to pressure for her release.
