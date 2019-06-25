Loading articles...

Boy, 11, rushed to hospital after being struck by vehicle while riding bike

Last Updated Jun 25, 2019 at 4:52 pm EDT

Toronto police say a boy, 11, has serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike near Northland Avenue and Weston Road just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle remained on scene.

No further details were immediately available.

