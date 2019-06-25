Major repair work begins on 4 bridges over the DVP next week

Construction crews will take over parts of the Don Valley Parkway next week and for the rest of the summer and into the fall.

They will be doing rehabilitation work on four bridges over the DVP — Don Mills, Spanbridge, Wynford and Lawrence.

City officials said crews will work to make sure the bridges meet standards and stay safe for vehicles and pedestrians.

The planned start date is next Tuesday and it’s expected to take until October to finish the job.

The work will be carried out in stages and there will be lane closures 24 hours a day, seven days a week.