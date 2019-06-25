Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Major repair work begins on 4 bridges over the DVP next week
by News Staff
Posted Jun 25, 2019 1:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 25, 2019 at 1:55 pm EDT
Traffic on the Don Valley Parkway. SOURCE: Wikimedia Commons/Floydian
Construction crews will take over parts of the Don Valley Parkway next week and for the rest of the summer and into the fall.
They will be doing rehabilitation work on four bridges over the DVP — Don Mills, Spanbridge, Wynford and Lawrence.
City officials said crews will work to make sure the bridges meet standards and stay safe for vehicles and pedestrians.
The planned start date is next Tuesday and it’s expected to take until October to finish the job.
The work will be carried out in stages and there will be lane closures 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Major work being done on the DVP starting July 2. Four bridges undergoing critical repairs (getting it all done at once) that will see lane reductions and some ramp closures until October. There will be traffic, as you might expect. All the details here: https://t.co/lEQVOQXnPT