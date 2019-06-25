Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Boston police: Man, 19, shot dead after firing at officers
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 25, 2019 2:52 am EDT
Boston police say a 19-year-old man has been fatally shot after he fired at officers during a foot chase.
Commissioner William Gross says officers had been responding to reports of gunfire in a Dorchester neighbourhood park Monday evening when they spotted two people fleeing.
Gross says the suspects split down different streets, and two officers on bicycles pursued one of them who had a gun.
He says the officers told the man multiple times to drop the weapon before he fired at them. Officers then returned fire.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gross says the officers were not struck by gunfire and a firearm was recovered.
He says officers on bicycles do not currently wear body cameras, but the footage from officers who assisted will be reviewed.
The Associated Press
