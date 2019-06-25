Blue Jays offer special Canada Day ticket prices

It’s usually a sell out, but this Canada Day you can still make it out to Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays game.

And starting on Tuesday, you can get tickets for a proud Canadian price.

July 1st is Canada’s 152nd birthday and to honour that the Blue Jays tell 680 News that tickets to all four Canada Day weekend games against the Kansas City Royals will be $15.20 — that’s including service fees.

The deal begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday and goes until 9 p.m. Wednesday at BlueJays.com.

The tickets are in the 500 level.

Two of those weekend games are Blue Jays giveaway games so expect to line up early to get your hands on a Grichuk ran-doll on Friday or the Blue Jays Canada Day denim hat on the Monday.

Something also to note, Jr. Jays Sundays programming will not run on Canada Day Weekend