Police search for evidence on trail in Aurora following sexual assault on teen

The search continues for evidence along a trail in Aurora after a young teenage girl was sexually assaulted Monday.

The search is taking place on the Holland River Valley Trail — an area York regional police describe as heavily wooded, with several bushes and trees to navigate.

The trail is frequently used by people in the area and is close to several businesses and homes; the most notable landmark being City Hall in Aurora.

Const. Andy Pattenden said a full team is out for Tuesday’s search.

“We have officers with our search-and-rescue unit out there conducting an evidence search in the area, on the trails in that area, as well, investigators with our special victims unit, sexual assault section, are out there canvassing for any more witnesses, (and) any video that may be in the area,” he explained.

Pattenden also said the suspect was possibly armed with a gun. Police say he has light brown skin, a thin build and is in his mid 20s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a red baseball hat.

The victim was walking in the wooded area of the parks in the area of John West Way and Wellington Road around 2 p.m. on Monday when she was sexually assaulted by a male suspect, police say.

Women walking along the Tim Jones Trail during lunch break in Aurora find it “scary” after sexual assault took place there on Monday pic.twitter.com/ryUhMJPCND — Mark McAllister (@McAllister_Mark) June 25, 2019

Police search trail in Aurora for evidence of sexual assault, June 25, 2019. Photo by: Mark McAllister/CityNews