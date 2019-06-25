Alabama wage suit to get second hearing before appeals court

ATLANTA — A federal appeals court is being asked to toss a lawsuit that had accused Alabama lawmakers of racially discrimination due to a law that blocked the majority-black city of Birmingham from raising its minimum wage.

At issue in arguments scheduled Tuesday before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a 2016 statute requiring every city in Alabama to have the same minimum wage. Lawmakers passed the law after Birmingham’s city council voted to increase the city’s minimum wage to $10.10 an hour.

The state law effectively nullified the planned increase.

Fast food workers and civil rights groups accused the Legislature of racial discrimination, arguing that the state law targeted a mostly African American city and would disproportionately impact black workers.

State officials say the law is race neutral.

The Associated Press