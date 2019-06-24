Loading articles...

Waterfront Toronto to release Sidewalk Labs' draft plan

Last Updated Jun 24, 2019 at 9:04 am EDT

An artist's rendering of a building of Sidewalk Labs' Quayside community is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/Picture Plane for Heatherwick Studio, Sidewalk Labs

Waterfront Toronto is set to release Sidewalk Labs’ draft plan for its smart city development.

The Google sister company submitted its draft plan last week, after 18 months of consultations.

The report is expected to be released at 2 p.m. Monday.

The draft comes as Sidewalk Labs has been facing mounting criticism over its data and privacy framework for the smart city planned for Toronto’s waterfront.

Earlier this month, a group looking to stop the project sent a letter to the Waterfront Toronto board asking it to not even assess the development plan, but Sidewalk Labs has said it hopes to set a new standard in responsible data use.

The community is billed as a “neighbourhood of the future” with a focus on sustainability, affordability, and ease of transportation.

