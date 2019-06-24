Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Waterfront Toronto to release Sidewalk Labs' draft plan
by The Canadian Press and news staff
Posted Jun 24, 2019 9:03 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 24, 2019 at 9:04 am EDT
An artist's rendering of a building of Sidewalk Labs' Quayside community is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout/Picture Plane for Heatherwick Studio, Sidewalk Labs
Waterfront Toronto is set to release Sidewalk Labs’ draft plan for its smart city development.
The Google sister company submitted its draft plan last week, after 18 months of consultations.
The report is expected to be released at 2 p.m. Monday.
The draft comes as Sidewalk Labs has been facing mounting criticism over its data and privacy framework for the smart city planned for Toronto’s waterfront.
Earlier this month, a group looking to stop the project sent a letter to the Waterfront Toronto board asking it to not even assess the development plan, but Sidewalk Labs has said it hopes to set a new standard in responsible data use.
The community is billed as a “neighbourhood of the future” with a focus on sustainability, affordability, and ease of transportation.