Toronto police to reveal road safety plans for summer

The last day of school is quickly approaching, which means more children will be out on neighbourhood streets next week.

And with that in mind, Toronto police are set to reveal their plans Monday for how they plan to keep roads safe this summer.

The Summer Safety Traffic Initiatives will link in with all the other safety efforts carried out by police and the city, including Mayor John Tory’s Vision Zero plan.

Police said last year, 66 people were killed on Toronto’s roads, and 51 (81 per cent) of those victims were vulnerable road users.

Police also said Traffic Services and Parking Enforcement will be helping front-line officers over the summer months.