Special prosecutor requested in South Bend police shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 5:47 pm EDT
In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 photo, South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg listens to concerns during a gun violence memorial at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A prosecutor in South Bend, Indiana, is requesting a special prosecutor to investigate the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer that has roiled the campaign of mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj).
St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter filed a petition Monday asking a judge to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the June 16 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan by South Bend police Sgt. Ryan O’Neill.
The petition requests a special prosecutor to “avoid any appearance of impropriety, conflict of interest or influence upon the ultimate prosecutorial decision to be made.”
Buttigieg said Sunday that he would write the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and notify Cotter that he’d like an independent investigator appointed.