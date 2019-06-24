Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Reports: 2 fighter jets collide over northeastern Germany
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 8:51 am EDT
BERLIN — German media are reporting that two air force jets have collided in the northeast of the country.
The dpa news agency quoted the interior ministry of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania state as confirming the crash of two Eurofighter jets Monday.
Local radio station Ostseewelle reports that the aircraft collided shortly before 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) near Lake Mueritz. There was conflicting information about whether the pilots ejected.
A video posted online shortly after the crash showed two plumes of smoke rising from the ground.
Germany’s air force couldn’t immediately confirm the incident.
The Associated Press
