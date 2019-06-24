Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Prep school grad linked to sex assault released from jail
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 1:15 am EDT
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Owen Labrie looks at his family during a break on the first day of a hearing in Concord, N.H., on whether he deserves a new trial. Labrie, a New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate, is set to be released from jail, Monday, June 24, 2019, for good behavior. (Geoff Forester/The Concord Monitor via AP, Pool, File)
CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire prep school graduate convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old classmate is set to be released from jail.
Twenty-three-year-old Owen Labrie reported to Merrimack County’s jail just after Christmas, after a judge refused to shorten his sentence. He had been due to serve the remaining 10 months of his sentence but was expected to be released Monday for good behaviour.
Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping the female classmate as part of “Senior Salute,” a game of sexual conquest, at St. Paul’s School. But a jury found him guilty of misdemeanour sexual assault charges and endangering a child’s welfare.
He was also convicted of using a computer to lure an underage student for sex. That requires him to register as a sex offender.