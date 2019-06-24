Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Nuevo Laredo says it will receive migrants returned from US
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 6:07 pm EDT
MEXICO CITY — The Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo is to begin receiving migrants returned from the United States to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims wind their way through U.S. courts.
Mexico and Washington agreed to expand the program known as Migrant Protection Protocols during earlier talks that headed off threatened U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods.
The expansion is expected to take place at three points along the border, and Nuevo Laredo Mayor Enrique Rivas confirmed Monday that his city is one of them.
Rivas said the city across from Laredo, Texas, could receive up 200 asylum seekers daily beginning Friday.
He added that the city is already housing 3,000 migrants in shelters and is studying the possibility of opening another one to accommodate the expected influx.
The Associated Press
