No injuries reported in fire at long-term care home in Scarborough

Last Updated Jun 24, 2019 at 12:49 pm EDT

A fire truck is seen in downtown Toronto in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say there have been no injuries reported after a fire at a Scarborough long-term care home.

Fire services was called to the Kennedy Lodge Long-Term Care Home just before 12 p.m. on Monday after a fire started in the laundry room.

The blaze has since been put out, but there is still heavy smoke in the building.

The first two floors have been evacuated while the third and fourth floors are under a hold and shelter.

TTC buses have been called in to house the evacuees.

