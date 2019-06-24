Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,523.47, down 1.96 points).

RNC Minerals (TSX:RNX). Materials. Down three cents, or 4.23 per cent, to 68 cents, on 8.4 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 85 cents, or 4.13 per cent, to $21.41 on 7.2 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 3.22 per cent, to $6.31 on 5.5 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up 13 cents, or 3.34 per cent, to $4.02 on 5.1 million shares.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 30 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $76.80 on 4.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 0.67 per cent, to $42.03 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up 17 cents to $40.17. Aviation experts are raising security and passenger safety concerns after a woman was left sleeping on a parked Air Canada aircraft with the lights turned off and crew gone. A friend recounted Tiffani Adams’s ordeal in a Facebook post, saying she fell asleep during a roughly 90 minute flight from Quebec City to Toronto and woke up a few hours after landing on an empty, dark plane. Adams eventually unbolted a door and was rescued by a baggage cart operator.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. (TSX:CU). Down 37 cents to $37.35. Canadian Utilities Ltd. and its partner Quanta Services Inc. have signed a deal to sell Alberta PowerLine for approximately $300 million and the assumption of $1.4 billion of debt. The buyer is a consortium including TD Greystone Asset Management. Canadian Utilities holds an 80 per cent stake in Alberta PowerLine, while Quanta Services holds 20 per cent. As part of the sale, Canadian Utilities is offering an opportunity for Indigenous communities along the transmission line route to obtain up to a 40 per cent equity interest in Alberta PowerLine.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Up six cents to $23.07. Hydro One Ltd. says chairman Tom Woods is stepping down from its board of directors at the end of July. Woods was among the 10 new directors named last year as replacements after the company’s previous board resigned amid pressure from Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government. The former CIBC executive helped lead Hydro One through several key milestones including the hiring of Mark Poweska as chief executive. Woods says he is leaving with a sense of accomplishment knowing that the CEO and the board are now ready for the next steps in defining how they will serve the interests its of customers.

The Canadian Press