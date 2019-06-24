Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Materials sector helps boost Toronto stock market, loonie edges higher
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 11:28 am EDT
The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. Strength in the materials sector helped Canada's main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
TORONTO — Strength in the materials sector helped Canada’s main stock index edge higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.88 points at 16,538.31.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.17 points at 26,755.30.
The S&P 500 index was up 0.59 of a point at 2,951.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.95 points at 8,027.76.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.74 cents US compared with an average of 75.69 cents US on Friday.
The August crude contract was down 36 cents at US$57.07 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 8.5 cents at US$2.25 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was up US$12.00 at US$1,412.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.15 of a cent at US$2.71 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)