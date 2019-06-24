Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Iranians say their 'bones breaking' under US sanctions
by Nasser Karimi And Mohammad Nasiri, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 1:57 am EDT
A young worker sits on his hand cart at the old main bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 23, 2019. As the U.S. piles sanction after sanction on Iran, it’s the average person who feels it the most. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
TEHRAN, Iran — In Iran it’s the average person who feels it the most as the U.S. piles sanction after sanction on the country — the lack of cash from the economic pressure facing Iran’s 80 million people can be seen everywhere.
Many blame President Donald Trump who pulled out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and levied punishing U.S. sanctions.
Iran has threatened to break out of the deal unless Europe mitigates what Tehran calls Trump’s “economic warfare.” Iran also appeared ready to push back against the regional buildup of U.S. forces, after shooting down an American drone it says violated its airspace last week.
But alongside Trump, many also blame their own government, which has careened from one economic disaster to another since its Islamic Revolution 40 years ago.
