Help offered to woman jailed for turning in husband's guns
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 8:33 am EDT
LAKELAND, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker and others are asking a State Attorney not to prosecute a woman who was arrested while giving her husband’s guns to police after he was charged with trying to run her over.
Courtney Irby spent six days in jail on charges of armed burglary and grand theft after she brought the guns from her husband’s apartment to the Lakeland Police. Joseph Irby was spending one day in jail at the time, accused of trying to run her over.
The couple is divorcing. She had obtained a temporary injunction against him, and told police her husband wouldn’t turn in the guns himself.
State Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted that her arrest was “ridiculous.” Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland, Florida school shooting, called it “horrific.”
The Associated Press
