Hearings slated for container ship crew after drug seizure
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 5:35 am EDT
FILE - In a Wednesday, June 19, 2019, file photo, the MSC Gayane is moored at the Packer Marine Terminal in Philadelphia. Detention hearings are scheduled Monday, June 24, 2019, in Philadelphia for six crew members of the Swiss-owned container ship following the seizure of more than 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
PHILADELPHIA — Detention hearings are scheduled in Philadelphia for six crew members of a Swiss-owned container ship following the seizure of more than 35,000 pounds, or more than 15,800 kilograms, of cocaine.
The six crew members of the MSC Gayane are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday detention hearings on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine aboard a ship.
Authorities said they boarded the ship about a week ago for a routine screening but detected anomalies while examining seven shipping containers.
They said the drugs found on the vessel, which was sailing under a Liberian flag, had an estimated street value of $1.1 billion.