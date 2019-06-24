Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Georgia's ruling party announces electoral changes
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 5:28 am EDT
Opposition demonstrators with a Georgian national flag gather outside the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Thousands of protesters have convened outside the building, calling for the resignation of the interior minister and for changes in the election code. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
TBILISI, Georgia — The leader of Georgia’s ruling party says the ex-Soviet nation will hold the next parliamentary election based entirely on a proportionate system, fulfilling a key demand of anti-government protesters.
Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the Georgian Dream party, made the statement Monday following four days of protests in the capital. Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in front of parliament, demanding changes in the electoral law and the ouster of the interior minister whom they blame for a violent dispersal of Thursday’s rally.
Throngs of demonstrators tried to storm parliament Thursday, angered by a Russian lawmaker taking the speaker’s seat during an international meeting of lawmakers. The protest reflected simmering anger against Russia, which routed Georgia in a 2008 war and maintained a military presence in Georgia’s two breakaway provinces.