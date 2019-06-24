Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Former Arkansas lawmaker changing plea in corruption case
by Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 11:56 am EDT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former Arkansas lawmaker who is also the governor’s nephew is changing his plea to federal charges he spent thousands of dollars in campaign funds on trips, groceries and other personal expenses.
A notice for a change of plea hearing was filed Monday for former Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, who pleaded not guilty in September and had been seeking to have the charges against him dismissed. Hutchinson’s attorney declined to comment. The hearing is set for noon Tuesday.
Hutchinson was charged with eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns. He was charged in a separate case in April with accepting bribes in exchange for helping a Missouri non-profit.
Hutchinson is the son of former U.S. Sen. Tim Hutchinson and the nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
