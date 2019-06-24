Football coach charged with assaulting a player, 16, in Pickering

A Mississauga-area football coach has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old player after a game in Pickering.

Durham police say they were called to a large disturbance on Liverpool Road Saturday night around 7 p.m.

Investigators say the incident began after a junior football game between the Mississauga Warriors and the Durham Dolphins while they were shaking hands.

Several players were involved in a physical altercation and during the incident, it’s alleged a 16-year-old male from Pickering was assaulted by one of the coaches of the Mississauga team.

The teenager was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with a head injury and has since been released.

Nicholas Pelehaty, 45, of Mississauga has been charged with assault cause bodily harm.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or took video of the altercation is asked to contact police.