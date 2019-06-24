Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Father accused in son's death says boy wasn't sick enough to make parents worry
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 12:54 pm EDT
David Stephan, leaves the courts centre in Calgary, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. David Stephan is on the stand at the trial of he and his wife in Lethbridge, Alberta where the couple is charged with failing to get medical attention for their son who died of bacterial meningitis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — A father accused in his son’s death has taken the stand in a southern Alberta courtroom where the man and his wife are accused of failing to get medical attention for the toddler.
David Stephan and his wife, Collet, are charged with failing to provide the necessaries of live to 19-month-old Ezekiel, who died of bacterial meningitis in 2012.
The Stephans treated their son with herbal remedies and sought medical attention when he stopped breathing.
Stephan, who is acting as his own lawyer, has been telling his story to a court in Lethbridge in what amounts to a monologue.
He said he and his wife thought Ezekiel had croup and at first he appeared to be recovering.
The boy got sick again, although Stephan told the judge it wasn’t anything that made them worry that anything was seriously wrong.