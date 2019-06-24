Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth

David Saint-Jacques returned to Earth on Monday after more than six months aboard the International Space Station. The native of Saint-Lambert, Que., has set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days.

He was among three astronauts that safely returned to Earth after spending more than six months aboard the International Space Station.

The Soyuz capsule with the astronauts from Canada, Russia and the United States landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 8:47 a.m. (02:47 GMT), less than a minute ahead of the scheduled time, after a 3 1/2 hour flight from the orbiting lab.

Two of the astronauts had completed their maiden flights: Anne McClain of the United States and Saint-Jacques.

The expedition commander Oleg Kononenko of Russia has ended his fourth space mission.

All three spent 204 days in space.

Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch and Russia’s Alexey Ovchinin remain aboard the space station.