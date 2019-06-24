Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques returns to Earth
by The Canadian Press and Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 11:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 24, 2019 at 11:56 pm EDT
Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques is seen on a live monitor from the International Space Station during a video conference with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Julie Payette and a group of students at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
David Saint-Jacques returned to Earth on Monday after more than six months aboard the International Space Station. The native of Saint-Lambert, Que., has set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a Canadian at 204 days.
He was among three astronauts that safely returned to Earth after spending more than six months aboard the International Space Station.
The Soyuz capsule with the astronauts from Canada, Russia and the United States landed in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 8:47 a.m. (02:47 GMT), less than a minute ahead of the scheduled time, after a 3 1/2 hour flight from the orbiting lab.
Two of the astronauts had completed their maiden flights: Anne McClain of the United States and Saint-Jacques.
The expedition commander Oleg Kononenko of Russia has ended his fourth space mission.
All three spent 204 days in space.
Americans Nick Hague and Christina Koch and Russia’s Alexey Ovchinin remain aboard the space station.