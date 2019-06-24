Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
It took a while, but the Conservatives have a climate plan
by Claire Brassard
Posted Jun 24, 2019 5:43 am EDT
A global warming sign. GETTY IMAGES
In today’s Big Story podcast: But…is it any good? We at the Big Story podcast are not equipped to assess a document dense with scientific jargon, but we know a noted Canadian climate scientist who absolutely is.
So how does the Conservative plan stack up with the approach and promises made by the other three major parties? Will any of them do enough to meet targets that would make a meaningful difference? How can the average voter parse these kinds of things, which are so chock full of data and buzzwords that they seem designed to be impenetrable? And if we don’t like what we see, how can we approach our politicians in a way that might actually get through to them that many people plan to vote on this issue?
GUEST: Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist and professor at Texas Tech university
You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on
Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
You can also find it at
thebigstorypodcast.ca.
