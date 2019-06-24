It took a while, but the Conservatives have a climate plan

In today’s Big Story podcast: But…is it any good? We at the Big Story podcast are not equipped to assess a document dense with scientific jargon, but we know a noted Canadian climate scientist who absolutely is.

So how does the Conservative plan stack up with the approach and promises made by the other three major parties? Will any of them do enough to meet targets that would make a meaningful difference? How can the average voter parse these kinds of things, which are so chock full of data and buzzwords that they seem designed to be impenetrable? And if we don’t like what we see, how can we approach our politicians in a way that might actually get through to them that many people plan to vote on this issue?

GUEST: Katharine Hayhoe, climate scientist and professor at Texas Tech university

