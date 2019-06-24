Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in Chinatown stabbing

Last Updated Jun 24, 2019 at 5:53 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a stabbing at Cameron Street and Napanee Court in Chinatown on June 24, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Toronto police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed in Chinatown.

Police were called to Cameron Street and Napanee Court, near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street, around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say there was some sort of fight between a group of people.

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He made his own way to hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

