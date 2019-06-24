Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blurred lines: Trump's UN choice and her coal magnate spouse
by Ellen Knickmeyer, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 24, 2019 3:04 pm EDT
FILE - In this April 4, 2018 file photo, Kelly Knight Craft, U.S. Ambassador to Canada, speaks about NAFTA and Canada-US relations at an Empire Club meeting in Toronto. Craft is President Donald Trump's nominee to be the next U.S. envoy to the United Nations. (Chris Donovan/The Canadian Press via AP)
WASHINGTON — A year and a half ago, an email went out from senior EPA officials to Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, following up questions she’d had about a funding matter. But the email the EPA got back wasn’t from the ambassador but her husband. That was coal magnate Joseph Craft, a wealthy GOP donor who had been taking part in a press by the coal industry for regulatory relief from the EPA.
The blurring of roles — and email accounts — since she began representing the U.S. is raising questions as senators consider Craft’s nomination as America’s ambassador to the United Nations.
The U.N. position would give her a prime seat at international talks to fight climate change, in part by encouraging limits on the burning of coal.